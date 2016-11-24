$3.63 Million Reasons to Party:Baker Brings Funds for Infrastructure Work;City Gets Grant Due to Shaw’s Site Project

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

Gov. Charlie Baker came to Revere last Wednesday to present Mayor Brian Arrigo with a check for $3.63 million to go toward infrastructure work near 205 Revere Beach Parkway, the future sight of a new hotel and apartments.

The six-acre site, formerly a Shaw’s Supermarket, has been vacant for more than five years, it has now benefited from a $3.63 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant given to the city of Revere to advance the $90 million project that is expected to break ground next spring.

Joining Baker were Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, State Sen. Joseph Boncore, and several Revere City Councillors.

“You should be enormously proud of the work that was done by the city to make this proposal where we thought the bang for the buck made it stand above the rest,” Baker said.

“Much off the economic growth that we’ve seen in the Commonwealth has historically skipped the city of Revere and everyone here knows that’s about the change,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo.

The new project, under Revere Beach Parkway Partners (Gate Residential and Transdel Corp.) will have 220 apartments and 132-extended stay hotel rooms. The infrastructure work will include replacing water pipe along Revere Beach Parkway, the site of numerous water main breaks. There will also be sewer and utility upgrades, sidewalks, and signals to increase ease of movement and safety. The range of the project will be from Sunoco Station on North Shore Road to Elliot Circle.

The MassWorks program has released $287 million to projects around the Commonwealth to 100 communities. Since it began in 2011, the MassWorks program has invested $419 million through competitive grant rounds with 223 project around the commonwealth.

“Without this grant we are an island here and have no connection to Beachmont Station. We will amplify the walkway to the beach with a linear public park,” said Kyle Warwick, principal of Gate Residential.

The site at 205 Revere Beach Parkway is a 5-minute walk to the T station. The Partners for the project just inked the purchase of the site for $5 million last Tuesday.