News Briefs

Multicultural event a RHS on Wednesday

The Revere High School community cordially invites you to its second annual multicultural event on Wednesday, November 2nd, from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the school cafeteria. The purpose of this event is to build public understanding and support of different cultures that shape the fabric of our city by promoting customs and traditions (e.g., dance, music, food, etc.) members of our community share.

Our students will also showcase their talents and interact with participants in a way that will help foster meaningful relationships among various constituents, including community, families, and school.

We look forward to seeing you at this event.

SIMULCAST AT SUFFOLK DOWNS

Watch and wager on the world’s best Thoroughbreds as they compete in 12 championship races worth a total of $20.5 million in purses. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Simulcast of the races and betting will be available at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.

Advance wagering on Saturday’s races will be available Friday. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. on both days.

The Breeders’ Cup simulcasting schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 4

2:25 – First post time at Santa Anita

5:25 – First Breeders’ Cup race

Saturday, November 5

1:15 – First post time at Santa Anita

3:05 – First Breeders’ Cup race

SIMULCASTING NOTE

We are open five days a week for simulcasting (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). For our complete simulcasting schedule, call 617-568-3216 or click here.

Local students Graduates from Boston university

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 1,645 students in September 2016.

Receiving degrees were Roxana A. Menjivar, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies; Julio C. Flores Zepeda, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Jose E. Montero Rivas, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching; Martha L. Neely, Master of Science in Dentistry in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics; Mudher M. Al Mudhafar, Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry Advanced Standing.

Ward 4 Community Meetings

Councilor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce continued ward 4 Community Meetings.

During my campaign I heard from many residents that they would like to hear more about what’s going on and how they can better have their voices heard. I think the ability to meet with residents face to face will not only give them the opportunity to be heard but also bring the community even closer together and give everyone a form of inclusion. I am happy to announce that Saturday November 5th will be our committee’s fourth quarter community meeting at Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway.

The meeting will be from 11-12:30pm.

Revere League of Special Needs Memorial Mass

Father George Butera of St. Anthony’s Church will be the celebrant for The Revere League of Special Needs Annual Communion Mass on Saturday, November 12, 4:00 p.m.

. Family and friends to the Revere League are all welcome to attend as we pray together and remember those whom we have lost.Law office re-locates

On November 1, there was a re-location of the Law Office of Deborah L. Gold-Alexander to Seaport Landing 152 Lynnway, Suite 1F Lynn, MA 01902. The phone number is 781-289-4235 and fax number is 781-842-0127 The new email: deb@goldalexlaw.com

MBTA Urges Customers to “Stay Connected” this Winter

BOSTON – The MBTA today launched its Winter Weather public information campaign, urging customers to stay connected during storms and inclement weather. Commuter Rail, bus and subway riders can go to MBTA.com/winter, download a transit app and follow the T on Twitter @mbta, and sign up for T-alerts. The campaign employs digital, social and print media to encourage T riders to get the most updated service information available as they travel throughout the transit system. In addition to hundreds of signs inside trains and buses, winter weather messaging is being displayed on digital screens throughout the MBTA subway system.

Since the record-breaking winter of 2015, the MBTA has been working to upgrade our track and signal infrastructure, investing millions in new snow-fighting equipment, as well as stocking up on replacement parts for trains.

“We know how important it is that our customers have the capability to access real-time information and be able to adjust their commutes accordingly,” said MBTA General Manager Brian Shortsleeve. “Our team has been working very hard to make sure thousands of T riders can get the travel information they deserve quickly and easily.”

To help ensure that customers stay connected, the MBTA recommends the following:

Visit www.mbta.com/winter

Sign-up for T-Alerts

Download Transit (endorsed by the MBTA)

Follow us on Twitter @mbta

Call Customer Service at 617-222-3200

The MBTA is committed to keeping its customers better informed by providing the most updated service information quickly, accurately and when they need it.

Follow us on Twitter @MBTA for service information, and on @MBTA CR for commuter rail service information.

For more information on T-Alerts go to: http://www.mbta.com/rider_tools/t_alerts/