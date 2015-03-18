Police Briefs 03-18-2015

HEROIN BUST REVEALS HUGE ‘STASH HOUSE’

On Thursday, March 12, Revere Police in a joint investigation with Malden Police executed a search warrant for narcotics at 44 Stark Ave., and boy did they find the mother lode.

Police recovered more than 900 grams of heroin, and equipment used to press large quantities of heroin.

Police arrested Abdiel Lopez-Otero, Junior Guzman-Fernandez and Juan Rivera–Munoz.

The investigation was initiated when one of the involved attempted to run down a sergeant from the Malden Police when they were encountered in a drug transaction. Police now believe the home was a stash house were large amounts of heroin were being processed and packaged for street sales throughout the greater Boston Area.

Guzman-Fernandez, 39, of Lynn, was charged with trafficking in heroin.

BE AWARE OF PUBLISHER’S CLEARNINGHOUSE SCAM

A Revere man is out more than $5,000 after he fell victim last week to a scam perpetrated in the name of the Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes.

Police are warning the public that several people have fallen victim to the scam and that it is well orchestrated.

Last Friday, police responded to the man’s home and he told them that he had received a letter appearing to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse saying he had won $1.5 million. Enclosed with the notice was a check for $5,950 with instructions to call a person before depositing the check.

The victim made the call and the man told him that it was to cover the fees related to the delivery of the prize. After he deposited the check, he was instructed to send $5,100 to a man in Texas via FedEx. The victim told police he felt it was suspicious and he had his reservations, but the contact person was very convincing and reassuring.

Last Friday, the victim’s bank called to inform him the Publisher’s Clearinghouse check was fraudulent. Others, apparently, had also fallen to the scam.

The victim confronted his contact, and that resulted in an argument on the phone – which led to the police report.

APPLICATION DENIED

A Revere man has been charged with serious assault charges after indecently touching a female loan officer at the East Boston Savings Bank while in the midst of filling out and discussing a loan application.

Police said the men went into the Broadway location around 11 a.m. and began the long process of discussing the process of applying for a loan.

However, at one point, when the loan officer and the man were on a conference call with another person, he put his arm around the loan officer.

When she asked him what he was doing, he moved in and indecently assaulted her.

He then fled, but was quickly apprehended.

Police said they are analyzing video and there are witnesses.

Stephen Mauro, 65, of 16 Irving St., was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

HEROIN, COCAINE BUST NEAR PAUL REVERE SCHOOL

Revere Police in a joint investigation with the State Police Suffolk County Drug Unit assigned to District Attorneys Dan Conley’s office arrested Dedison Romeus, 23, on March 6 after a lengthy investigation. Romeus was charged with Distribution of both Heroin and Cocaine (2nd subsequent offense) and additional school zone charges.

After arresting Romeus officers executed a search warrant at his Roosevelt Street residence and recovered more than 100 grams of crack cocaine. Romeus was also charged with trafficking in Cocaine and a third school zone charge. The residence is directly across from the Paul Revere School and Romeus had sold both heroin and cocaine to an undercover officer on prior occasions within 300 feet of the Paul Revere School. The school zone charge, the 2nd subsequent offense and the trafficking over 100 grams of crack cocaine subject Romeus to a mandatory minimum jail sentence under the narcotics laws.

Two years ago, the legislature changed the laws by decreasing the school zone distance 1000 feet to 300 feet for drug related school zone offenses and increased the weights drug dealers can possess for trafficking charges.

Police said the change has made it more difficult for police and prosecutors to seek mandatory minimum sentences in cases such as this one.

St.PATTY’S SEARCH

In response to complaints from area residents, on Tuesday, March 17, Revere Police executed a search warrant on Conant Street after a month long investigation. Officers arrested Joseph Serrecchia, 57, and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Heroin and Possession of a Dangerous weapon (Stun Gun).

A second resident, Bruno Balliro, 74, will be summonsed to court for Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Heroin (2nd Subsequent offense) and Possession Class B (Methadone) (2nd Subsequent Offense).

ATTACKED WITH LAX STICK

Revere Police arrested two juveniles last Thursday night after they allegedly attacked a young girl with a lacrosse stick in the St. Mary’s Church parking lot.

Around 11 p.m., police were summoned to the parking lot for a teen girl who had been attacked. The situation developed over a boy, and the boy and his new female suitess allegedly set out to attack the girl.

Using lacrosse streets, they beat her about the head. She was not seriously injured.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class E drug.

The 14-year-old was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and violating the knife ordinance.

SERIAL TAGGER ARRAIGNED

A Revere man was arraigned last week for vandalizing a vintage trolley and other MBTA property across Downtown Boston.

Marc Meadowcroft, 19, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on 12 counts of defacing property in connection with seven separate incidents at several MBTA stations. Assistant District Attorney Eric Anderson requested that bail be set at $200 on each of seven dockets – a total of $1,400 – and that Meadowcroft wear a GPS monitor and stay away from all MBTA property in the event he is released on bail. Anderson also moved to revoke Meadowcroft’s open bail on a 2014 case out of the same court charging assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after Meadowcroft failed to appear yesterday for a scheduled court date in that case. Judge Catherine Byrne released Meadowcroft on his own recognizance with orders that he stay away from MBTA property but declined to revoke his open bail.

Anderson also told the court that Meadowcroft has open cases in Dorchester Municipal Court charging tagging property and in Brighton Municipal Court charging three counts of vandalizing property.

Anderson told the court that Transit Police responded to Boylston MBTA station on the morning of Jan. 14, 2014, to find extensive graffiti damage to two 1950s trolleys on display in the station and the odor of fresh paint still present. Among the graffiti was the tag name “CIGA,” prosecutors said. The same tag name was subsequently located at State Street station on Nov. 20 and again on Dec. 1, at South Station on Dec. 25, Chinatown station on Jan. 3 and Feb. 25, and in and around the Back Bay station on Feb. 12. Several incidents were captured on surveillance cameras within the stations.

Assisted by Boston University Police, who were also seeking the person using the tag name “CIGA” for damage on BU property, Transit Police were able to identify the individual as Meadowcroft, prosecutors said.

During the course of their investigation, Transit Police spoke with Amtrak Police regarding Meadowcroft’s arrest at South Station on Dec. 29 after he allegedly became assaultive and disorderly toward an Amtrak inspector after he and a companion refused to pay their fare. The inspector identified the individual captured in surveillance images defacing property as the same person he arrested at South Station.

Meadowcroft was taken into custody at his home in Revere on a default warrant after he failed to appear in court on the pending assault case.

DISRUPTS POLICE IN GRAFFITI SEARCH

In a sidebar to the Meadowcroft graffiti case, a 17-year-old girl on Monday, March 9, assaulted police and disrupted them as they tried to carry out a search warrant during the arrest.

Boston Police, the Boston University Police and other law enforcement were trying to carry out a search warrant around 6 a.m. on Ambrose Street when the girl began to become belligerent.

The girl began yelling and interfering with officers and assaulted them.

The girl was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Weekly Crime Report

Journal Staff Reports

House Breaks: (5)

Neponset Street; Mountain Avenue; Lantern Road; Mountain Avenue; and Agawam Street.

Commercial Breaks: (1)

Broadway – Luberto’s

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (7)

Charger Street – East Shore; Squire Road – Showcase; Sagamore Street; *Bennington Street – VFW; Bay View Street (plate); Marshall Street (plate); and Bickford Avenue (plate).

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (33)

Copeland Circle (2); Brown Circle; Mahoney Circle; Squire Road; Broadway/Central; Broadway; Endicott/State; American Legion Hwy; Squire Road; Squire Road; Trevalley Road; Walnut Avenue; Reservoir Avenue; Shirley Avenue; North Shore Rd/Vera; Broadway/Tapley; Beach/VFW; Squire/Charger; North Shore Rd/Revere; North Shore Rd; North Shore Rd; Squire Road; Reservoir Avenue; Broadway; Bennett Highway; Park Avenue; Washington Avenue; Broadway; Atlantic/Bellingham; and Lee Burbank Hwy.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 2

Arrest Report

MONDAY, MARCH 9

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of two counts of assault & battery upon a police officer and resisting arrest.

Clifford J. Pisano, 49, of 537 Beach St., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery upon a person 60 years of age or older.

David E. Lopez, 34, of 103 Vane St., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Stephen M. Mauro, 65, of 16 Irving St., was arrested on a charge of indecent assault & battery upon a person 14 years of age or older.

A 15 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Ratko Anticevic, 66, of 25 Payson St., was arrested on a charge of violating an harassment prevention restraining order.

Junior F. Guzman-Fernandez, 39, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in heroin.

Abdiel Lopez-Otero, 30, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Juan Rivera-Munoz, 27, of 44 Stark Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Cruz Marroquin, 43, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

Freddy Orlando Velasquez, 31, of Peabody, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

A 16 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a Class E controlled narcotic substance and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

A 14 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Paul J. Capotosto, 26, of 52 Neponset St., was arrested on charges of larceny of property over $250 and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Manuel S. Velasquez, 42, of 1636 North Shore Rd., was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Rafael A. Nieves, 59, of 531 Chestnut St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of speeding, a marked lanes violation, impeding an emergency vehicle, and having an open container of alcohol in his motor vehicle.

John B. D’Arcangelo III, 23, of 284 Reservoir Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.