Letters to the Editor

October 25, 2014
“All right, Revere ball. First and ten.” 

Dear Editor:

We heard these words of Roger Naples so many times coming from the press box at Paul Revere Stadium and later Harry Della Russo Stadium.  For years, he was the voice of RHS football, the City Softball League, and of many sporting events in Revere.

Like Johnny Most, “high above courtside,” Roger Naples, in his distinctive way, was always there to announce Revere sports. Roger is in his 90s now, and it would be a fitting gesture to name the press box at the New Harry Della Russo Stadium after him.

Mark Mattera

Thurlow Avenue

  • Videonitekatt

    I agree 100%!

  • Tobi Lillieskold

    I was an 18 years old kid from Sweden when I went with (what would be a lifetime close friendship) Mr Roger Naples of Revere, to the Paul Revere/Harry Della Russo Stadium. Roger was the voice of the RHS Football game and a good one too. Whenever I was in Boston, I followed Roger Naples everywhere. From the Recreational Center, to the Boston Garden and he took me inside the Bruins dressing room to meet the players. There wasn’t a player he didn’t know and sometimes we had lunch after practice with them. From Bobby Orr, Gilles Gilbert, Rick Middleton, John Bucyk to Ray Bourque, Gord Kluzak, Lyndon Byers, Cam Neely to Michael Thelven (a Swede like myself), Joe Thornton and on and on it goes. Always had tickets for me when coming. Roger Naples and his dear family was everything to me and on June 15, 2011 when the Bruins won the Cup. The entire Naples family made sure I got to speak to my buddy Rog. Roger said to me “Tobi or (Roger used called me Pepe) come see me one more time and Ghe sounded like he always had. So happy the Bruins had won the Cup for the first time in 39 years. We waited all those together. Roger Naples is the best friend I have ever had and the finest human being I have ever know. Name the Stadium Roger Naples Stadium. Roger I think holds the record for most season tickets in a row dating back to 1930-s. God bless you Roger and my prayers are with you always. From the biggest Bruins fan in Europe. Pepe Isakson/PepeBostones https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/32869ae6aac3b2cfd9d02d35f277f4673cd06fa7ae04d812e1f7dd9478b793f1.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a7bac49003835bf8ff7a8cb3e5dd8589f58908cb131146cbc34f54963c8d8815.jpg

