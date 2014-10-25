Letters to the Editor

“All right, Revere ball. First and ten.”

Dear Editor:

We heard these words of Roger Naples so many times coming from the press box at Paul Revere Stadium and later Harry Della Russo Stadium. For years, he was the voice of RHS football, the City Softball League, and of many sporting events in Revere.

Like Johnny Most, “high above courtside,” Roger Naples, in his distinctive way, was always there to announce Revere sports. Roger is in his 90s now, and it would be a fitting gesture to name the press box at the New Harry Della Russo Stadium after him.

Mark Mattera

Thurlow Avenue