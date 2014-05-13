Obituaries 05-14-2014

Sherry Lynn Segal

Of East Boston

Sherry Lynn Segal of East Boston died on May 11.

She was the loving mother of Ashley Mosely of Saugus; beloved daughter of Maria (Johnson) of Georgia and Phillip and his wife, Laura of Wakefield; dear sister of Melanie. Shayna, Dennis and Andrew and is also survived by her loving niece and nephews: Isabel, Dennis, Nicholas and Theodore.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, May 15 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony's Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham MA 01701.

Frank ‘Barney’ Maniscalco

Proprietor of Barney’s Pool Hall in Chelsea

Frank J. “Barney” Maniscalco, formerly of Revere and The North End of Boston, died on April 25.

A US Army veteran of World War II and the proprietor of Barney’s Pool Hall in Chelsea, he was the beloved husband of 59 years to the late Dolores J. “Dolly” (Myhal); devoted father of Denise Brandano of Lynnfield and Debra Fleming of Peabody; loving father in law of Robert Brandano; cherished grandfather of Robert and Gina Brandano of Lynnfield, Kristen Brandano and Peter Rossi of Delray Beach, FL, Daniel Fleming and Samantha Scott of Wakefield, Brian Fleming of Peabody and Marisa Fleming of Peabody and he also leaves four great grandchildren: Tiana, Robert, Nicholas and Ava Alyse. He was the treasured uncle of Wendy, Craig and Brandi Neil of Revere; dear brother of Antionette Sposito, Salvator Maniscalco, Gus Maniscalco, Joanne Jankun and the late Katherine Marino, Patsy, James, Anthony, Charles and Joseph Maniscalco.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA 01250. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum.

Richard Austin

Retired Probate & Tax Accountant

Richard L. W. Austin, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on May 8 following a 14 year illness at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. He was 70 years old.

Born in the Bronx, NY, he was a life long resident of Revere and a graduate of Bentley College, Class of 1973. He workedfor 14 years for Burns & Levinson Accounting Firm of Boston as a probate and tax accountant. He servedwith the US Army during the Vietnam Era from September of 1964 until September of 1967. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Reveries, a popular Drum & Bugle Corps, for several years and was also a Eucharistic Minister for St. Agnes Parish of Arlington.

Richard was an avid gardener and especially proud of the variety of roses he grew and nurtured. He anticipated his annual vacations (over 10) with his wife, Suanna, especially at Bar Harbor, Maine andat the Arcadia National Park. He was overwhelmed by the beauty and the natural resources of the park.

An early dementia diagnosis 14 years ago resulted in his permanent residency at the Soldiers Home where he has lived since March of 2008 and where he received extraordinary care and optimum medical attention for which his wife, Susanna, will be forevere grateful.

He is survived by his devoted and dedicated wife of 42 years, Susanna M. (Gill) Austin. He was the dear cousin to: Donna Parsons, Diane Mulligan and Susan Gliner, all of California and the cherished son of the late Stanley E. and Theresa M. (Parsons) Austin.

His funeral will be conducted today, Wednesday, May 14 (his 41st birthday) from the Cardinal Cushing Pavilion, located on the campus of the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Avenue, Chelsea at 10 a.m followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m in the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel (adjacent to the Pavilion.) Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Remembrances may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Chapel Fund, 91Crest Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150, Attn: Rev. Michael O'Hara. Funeral arrangements are by the Vertuccio&Smith Home for Funerals, Revere.

Mabel Moschella

Introduced Women’s Basketball to St. Rose of Chelsea and Immaculate Conception of Revere High Schools

Mabel M. (Lehmann) Moschella, a 65-year resident of Revere, died on May 7 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett following a brief illness. She was 96 years old.

Born in Lawrence, she was raised and educated in Chelsea. She attended St. Rose Grammar School adnwas a graduate of St. Rose High School, Class of 1935. She married Michael Moschella of Revere in 1941. He rose to the rank of Revere Fire Captain and the couple enjoyed 67 years together until his death in August of 2008.

Mabel had a talent for athletics and was most instrumentalin bringing “Girls Basketball” to both St. Rose High School in Chelsea and Revere’s Immaculate Conception High School.

She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community and school organizations and was past president from 1969 to 1970 of the Immaculata Guild and past president and a member of the Parish Bowling League 1968-1969. She was also a member of the Revere Womens’ Club for several years.

She was the devoted mother of: Maureen C. “Shelly” Murphy R.N. Of Winthrop and Retired Revere Deputy Fire Chief Dr. John M. Moschella, PHD of Revere; the cherished grandmother of Erica L. Fagan-Lafond and her husband, Gary of North Andover, Christine M. D’Ambrosio and her husband, Mark of Winthrop and Dr. Brian T. Murphy of Chicago, Ill. She is also lovingly survived by six great grandchildren: Cole M. Fagan, Derek E. Lafond, Piper S. Lafond, Jackson T.M. D’Ambrosio, Michael B. D’Ambrosio and Elaina A. D’Ambrosio. She was the sister of the late Sr. Maureen Clare, S.P., John J. Lehamann and Rita Lehmann; the dear sister in law to: Angelo andNetta Moschella, Sarah Moschella and Barbara Moschella, all of Revere. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at the Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the: March of Dimes, 484 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

Marie ‘Netta’ Sasso

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Marie A. “Netta” (Russo) Sasso of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on May 8.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Sasso, Sr.; loving mother of Lisa Ferri and her husband, Vincent and Joseph A. Sasso, Jr. and his wife, Jen, all of Revere; dear sister of Angela McCarthy of East Boston and the late Joseph Russo. She is also survived by three loving grandchildren: Alexa, Anthony and Vincent.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Vincent Greco

Of Revere

Vincent D. Greco of Revere died on May 9.

He was 81 years old.

Born in Gaeta, Italy, he was the beloved husband of the late Norma (Zaccaria) Greco; devoted father of Julia M. Beck of Virginia and Michael V. Greco and his wife, Lisa of Peabody; cherished grandfather of Sebastian V. Greco; dear brother of Anna DiBenedetto of the North End, Guy Greco of Malden and the late Anthony Greco, Sammy Greco and Phyllis Vellucci. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vincent's name to: Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Samuel Fusco

Of Revere

Samuel G. Fusco of Revere, formerly East Boston, passed away May 6 surrounded by his family at the Soldiers Home in Chelsea.

He was a US Army Air Force veteran of World War II and a 20 year veteran of the US Army Reserve.

The beloved husband of the late Elizabeth ( Mercurio) Daviiaux – Fusco with whom he shared 30 years of marriage, he was the loving father of Margaret and Paul Hegan of Peabody, David Daviaux of Melrose and the late Robert Daviaux and his wife, Carol of Florida; dear brother of Mary Bruno of Revere and her late husband, Anthony, Ralph Fusco and his wife, Lillian of Edgartown; cherished grandfather of three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Burial with military honors was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

George DiPesa

Retired Electrician and Former Owner of Daly Beverage Company

George F. DiPesa of Port St. Lucie, Florida lost his long brave battle with cancer on April 8. He was 71 years old.

He was born in Boston and he and his wife of 47 years, Robenya Maffei DiPesa moved to Port St. Lucie 11 years ago from Massachusetts.

George was an electrician with the Local #103 IBEW. He was also a Life member of the Knights of Columbus and former owner of Daly Beverage Company.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn DiPesa DeRienzo and was a devoted father to his daughter, Kim DiPesa Ross and her husband, Michael of Port St. Lucie and his son George DiPesa and his wife, Cheri of Wilmington. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Krista Whitley and her husband, Jon and Andrew Lariviere, all of Port St. Lucie, Cal and Colin DiPesa of Wilmington, Amanda DeRienzo of Illinois, Lauren Barbosa of Boca Raton, FL. and Zachary DeRienzo of Port St. Lucie and three brothers, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with George’s family on Saturday, May 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus and to celebrate his life.

Immediately following, George’s family would like to extend an invitation to everyone to Polcari’s Restaurant in Saugus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Eletta Graceffa

Long Time Revere Educator, Principal and Former School Committee Member

Eletta D. Graceffa of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Brooklin, Maine and Revere passed away at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness on May 5. She was 100 years old.

Eletta, who held a CAGS from Boston University, was a long time educator and principal in the Revere Public Schools and also served on the Revere School Committee.

She was the devoted mother of Louis and his wife, Linda of Brooklin, ME and Lia Graceffa of Jamica Plain and loving grandmother of Ralph and Philip and was delighted by her great- granddaughters, Carmella, Lucia, and Aubrey Eletta. She was the dear sister of Olga Palladino of Revere and the late Philip DiBattista and Flora Adelman; the loving aunt of Darrow and his wife, Andrea, Emmet and his wife, Patty, Emory DiBattista, Joan Palladino, Yvonne Palladino-Ball, John Palladino, Linda Siders, Susan France, Paula Magliozzi and Robert Adelman and the late Nancy Palladino. She had many great nieces and nephews with whom she shared her love and wisdom. Her cousins and their children adored her.

Eletta was also cherished by her friends and neighbors in Jamaica Plain and in Brooklin, Maine and by so many Revere residents and colleagues.

A memorial visitation will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, May 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery in Everett. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Eletta was an avid Red Sox fan and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West 6th floor, Brookline MA 02445-7295.

James Andreottola

Of Danvers, formerly of Revere

James A. Andreottola of Danvers, formerly of Revere, died peacefully with the loving staff at Hogan Regional Center.

He was the beloved son of the late Anthony “Strum” and Claire (Picardi); dear brother of Janis Morrison and her husband, Kenneth of Carver and Mary Lundbohm and her husband, Ronald of Tewksbury. Uncle Amanda Lundbohm, Sarah Williams and her husband, Christopher, Nicole Morrison, Kevin Lundbohm and Kayla Morrison.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St Anthony's Church, Revere on Friday, May 9. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to the activities fund at Hogan Regional Center: Friends of Hathorne, PO Box A, Hathorne, MA 01937 Att: Rosemary Bevins.

Ralph Tiro III

Of Malden

Ralph Tiro III of Malden died with his family by his side on May 4 after a brief illness, never once complaining and always responding “I’m fine.” He was 57 years old. The beloved son of Katherine Tiro of Malden and the late Ralph Tiro Jr., he was the dear brother of Maria Tiro of Malden and Lisa Mercurio and her husband, Robert of Revere and the loving uncle of Kasey Ray Mercurio of Revere.

Funeral services were private. Arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, NE Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley MA 02481.

Concetta ‘Connie’ Sannella

Of Revere

Concetta “Connie” (Petrillo) Sannella of Revere and the West End passed away on May 12. She was 101 years young.

She was born on September 1, 1912 and was the beloved wife of the late Michael D. Sannella of Revere; loving mother of Teri Mazzarella of Lynnfield and Frederick A. Sannella and his wife, Grace (Hill) of Revere; devoted grandmother of Michael Mazzarella and his wife, Rose of Lynnfield and Dr. Sharon Mazzarella of Virginia. She is also lovingly survived by two great grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Mazarella of Lynnfield. She was the sister of the late Mary Petillo, Nellie De Courcy, Angie Litizo and Louis Maresca; devoted friend of Vicki Taylor and of many neighbors at Friendly Gardens in Revere.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the loving care and attention given to Connie during her stay at the Lighthouse Nursing Home as well as to all her new friends there.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Monday, May 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church at 11 a.m. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lighthouse Activity Fund, 204 Proctor Avenue, Revere, MA c/o Lisa Bruno.

Robert Pesce

20-Year Everett Water Department Employee

Robert H. Pesce, a lifelong resident of Everett, died unexpectedly on May 9 at his residence. He was 62 years old.

Born and raised in Everett, he graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1969. For over 20 years he worked with the City of Everett within the Water Department both in the field and as a meter reader. Over 12 years ago, “Bob” became very ill and successfully underwent double transplant surgery receiving both a kidney and liver. He enjoyed a complete recovery in spite of the many ongoing effects of transplant surgery. “Bob” maintained a positive outlook and attitude throughout his tedious illness.

He was the beloved father of Tyla E. Pesce of Revere; the devoted brother of: Natale A. “Ned” Pesce, Jr. and his wife, Angela of Methuen, formerly of Everett, Frances M. Pesce and her companion, Deborah Saperia of Framingham and the late Anthony Pesce. He is also lovingly survived by his former wife, Elizabeth A. “Liz” (Lovetere) Pesce of Revere. He was the son of the late Natale A. Pesce, Sr. and Mary (Bono) Pesce. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, May 17 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere at 1 p.m. His Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062.