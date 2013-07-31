Obituaries 07-31-2013

Anna Bocchino

Of East Boston, formerly of Italy

Anna (DelGiudice) Bocchino of East Boston, formerly of Nusco Avellino, Italy died on July 28.

She was the beloved wife of over 49 years to Amato Bocchino; devoted mother of Amato, Jr. and his wife, Alyssa of Beverly, Marie Bocchino of Wenham and Nancy Bocchino Lahyani and her husband, Said of East Boston; dear sister of Giulia, Suor Maura, Suor Claudia, Francesco, Ettore, Gerardo and Salvatore, all of Italy and the late Giuseppe, Amato and Antonio; cherished grandmother of Evan, Arianna, Lela and Stella and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., (Orient Heights) East Boston on Friday, August 2 at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life at Sacred Heart Church, Brooks Street, East Boston at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. For complimentary transportation to and from the funeral home, please call 617 569 0990. Services will conclude with Mrs. Bocchino being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.

–

Norman Larsen

Past Commander of Beachmont VFW

Norman R. Larsen of Revere, formerly of Pembroke and the Jefferies Point Section of East Boston, passed away on July 24 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Norman was the Past Commander of the Beachmont VFW Post and former Adjutant of the Whitman VFW Post. A graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1942 and a US Navy veteran of World War II. he worked as an electrician for a temperature control company.

He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Brannen) Larsen with whom he shared 18 years of marriage; foster father of George LeBlanc of Somerville and the late John leBlanc; dear brother of Emma Cappello and Richard Larsen, both of Revere and the late Helen Woodside, Charles, Clarence, Arthur and Francis Larsen and uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home. Burial with military honors was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guest book: www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Angela Mazzarelli

Homemaker

Angela “Angie” (Lento) Mazzarelli, born in and a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away unexpectedly on July 17.

A homemaker, she was the beloved wife of the late Alfred M. Mazzarelli with whom she shared 45 years of marriage; loving mother of Carol Downey and her husband, Tom of Plymouth and Alfred J. Mazzarelli and his wife, Lyn of Revere; dear sister of Mary McCarthy, Joann Lento and Guy Lento, all of Salem and the late Connie Sperenza and Rose Torelli. She was the cherished grandmother of five and great grandmother of five.

Her Funeral will be held from Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere, today, Wednesday, at 8 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Nichols Street, Everett at 11 a.m. Family and friends may visit today from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Burial, with her husband, Alfred, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions and guest book: www.vazzafunerals.com

–

Vincent Ferri

Past Member of Revere Sons of Italy

Vincent R. Ferri of Revere died on July 27.

A past member of the Revere Sons of Italy, he was the devoted father of Vincent G. Ferri and his wife, Lisa; former husband of Sandra (Cutillo) Ferri and her companion, Alfred Doucette, all of Revere; cherished Papa of Vincent J. Ferri, dear brother of Joseph Ferri and his wife, Joann of Saugus, loving uncle of Allyson and Joseph and companion of Terry Mazzone of Winthrop.

His Funeral will be held from the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., (Orient Heights) East Boston today, Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of his life at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere Street, Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Services will conclude with Mr. Ferri being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. To honor Mr. Ferri, memorial donations may be made to Aid for Cancer Research, 33 Wade St., Brighton 02135 or Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers 019 23. For complimentary transportation to and from funeral home, please call 617 569 0990. For more information: www.ruggieromh.,com

–

Rosario ‘Billy’ Balliro

Decorated Korean Veteran, Revere Businessman and Member of Many Organizations

Rosario C. “Billy” Balliro died at his Revere residence following a brief illness on July 23. He was 78 years old.

Born and raised in Boston’s North End, he attended Boston Schools and entered the US Army during the Korean Conflict in September of 1952, serving until March of 1955. He had a brilliant career in the military and received many awards for his outstanding service. He was the recipient of: the presidential Unit Emblem with Two Overseas Bars, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korea Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, United National Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Throughout his working career, he wore many “hats” as a contractor, restaurateur, vending machine supplier and as a specialist in home draining systems. He held licenses in Mass. Home Inspection and Mass. Home Improvement.

More than 20 years ago, “Billy” founded the Revere Businessmens’ Association and he served as its President for several years. Under his guidance and sponsorship, the club has offered magnanimous and generous support to many organizations and charities. Very often, their gifts are given quietly and anonymously.

He was also a long time member of the Revere Lodge of Moose #1272 and the Revere Lodge of Elks #1171, the Revere Lodge of the Sons of Italy (Giuseppe Mazzini) and the Revere Patriots Club. He was also a long time member of the Mottollo VFW Post #4524 of Revere.

He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Linda L. (Garland) and of the late Maryanne (Tardiff) St. Sauveur; the devoted father of: Michael T. “Rusty” Balliro of No. Attleboro, Tia M. Balliro of New Hampshire, George Patnode of Boston, Jeffrey Patnode of Revere and the late William J. Balliro, Lisa Patnode, Michelle Balliro-Cummings and Renee B. Balliro-Cosson; dear brother of Mary Tzannos and her husband, Nicholas of Saugus, Frances Bent of Wilmington, Lucy “Lulu” Winship of Plymouth, Bruno Balliro and his wife, Delores of Revere and the late Rocco, Frank, Joseph and Rudy Balliro and the late Josephine Novello, Florence Monteforte and Rosalie Foye. He was the cherished grandfather of Rita M. and Philip A. Patnode, both of Revere and 13 other grandchildren. He is also lovingly survived by eight great grandchildren, his brother in law, William C. Garland and his wife, Gail, of West Roxbury and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in the family lot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere League for Special Needs, 200 Winthrop Avenue, Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com