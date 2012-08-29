Police Briefs 08-29-2012

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

Juan A. Martinez-Gill, 30, of 42 Cottage St., was arrested on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

Shawn D. DiBartolomeo, 23, of Saugus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

David Palacios-Gandaria, 40, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

William E. Ginepra, 36, of 895 Broadway, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Michael Ostergard, 17, of 209 Constitution Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

Henry Yanes, 19, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

Adam Leal, 28, of 18 Pratt Place, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Terry Carter, 25, of Danvers, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of resisting arrest.

Jason A. Dulcetta, 25, of 4 Jordan St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery, disorderly conduct, larceny of property under $250 by a single scheme, and making a threat to commit a crime.

Rafael Edison Chavez, 32, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Victor J. DeSimone, 38, of 104 Arcadia St., was arrested on charges of assault & battery and making a threat to commit a crime.

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Nelson Aguilar, 18, of 120 Marshall St., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Ashley Marie Peacock, 21, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Joseph P. Frazzoni, 55, of Wareham, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Anderson Teneus, 19, of Boston, was arrested on charges of being the keeper of a noisy & disorderly house, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault & battery upon a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

A 16 year old juvenile was arrested on charges of breaking & entering into a building in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of making a threat to commit a crime, and assault & battery upon a child causing injury.

Annette Roldan, 48, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

Soufiane El-Aoula, 24, of 517 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on charges of assault & battery and resisting arrest.